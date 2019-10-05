This bonded pair are both as sweet as can be. Buckwheat, the big buff colored boy will sit on your lap soaking up the love while he purrs his heart out. Crystal, the black and white little girl with the tiny tail is a little more reserved but give her a toy mouse and she comes to life instantly. A quiet home where they could take their time to get to know their new surroundings would be best for these two and they can be adopted through the Gaia’s Landing program, where all their needs will be covered by AniMeals. They also wanted me to let you know that we are selling Butter Braids Dessert Pastries. Contact Kris at the shelter at 406-721-4710 for more information or to start selling on the kitties behalf. AniMeals is located at 1700 Rankin St.
