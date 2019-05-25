Buttercup is a beautiful girl who is ready to find her furrever home. In her previous home she was a total lap cat but also enjoyed a romp outside and it was noted that she’s an excellent hunter. She would make the perfect couch companion or would be perfectly happy spending her days outside hunting mice and laying in the sunshine. She is 7 years old, so she qualifies for the Seniors for Seniors Program. Buttercup wants to invite you to a family-friendly adoption event at Comfort Inn University on Saturday, May 25, from noon to 2 p.m. Big Dipper Ice Cream will be on site along with adoptable animals and kids’ activities. Come meet Buttercup at the Humane Society of Western Montana Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Related Ads
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault