Meet Callaghan and Vivica. These two have two entirely different stories and showed up to AniMeals at different times, not knowing each other. They quickly built a strong friendship and now spend their days snuggling and grooming each other. They are now a bonded pair on our Gaia’s Landing Program. They want to let you know that the Thomas Meagher Bar is hosting a community night for AniMeals on June 3 where 20% of their sales will be donated to the kitties between 6 and 10 p.m. See Callaghan and Vivica at AniMeals, 1700 Rankin St.
Related Ads
Print Ads
Community
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
- Updated
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault