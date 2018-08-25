Caprica is an 8-year-old female Calico/Tabby. Caprica loves people and is very accepting of any attention she can get. She loves to be brushed, held, petted, and even tolerates being bathed! One thing Caprica does not tolerate is other cats. She is very upset by any feline attention, and is rather vocal about it. She does well with sharing her space with calm, mature dogs. Caprica would love to be in an indoor-only pet, and will shower you with all the adoration a cat can muster if you make her your one and only feline friend. See her at Missoula Animal Control, 6700 Butler Creek Road.