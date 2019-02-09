Cecelia is a young black female cat. She is a spunky little lady with purrsonality to spare. She enjoys hanging out at the top of the cat tree and swatting at you as you walk by. She will grab your shirt and demand attention. She loves having her ears rubbed and her cheeks scratched. Full body petting will cause her to go into a frenzy of purring, rolling over, and grabbing your hand. When you stop, this demanding little lady will try to draw your hand back in for more. Basically, she views people as giant toys. She can't wait to play with you, but she's not for the faint of heart as she doesn't really know how to play gently. See Cecelia at the Missoula Animal Control, 6700 Butler Creek Road.