Celeste is a 1-1/2-year-old female brown tabby. She is a loudly independent young lady. She always wants out of her kennel to run about the cat room, enjoys spending time out on our catio, and is always on guard for the food bin to be left open. She has a quirky little bent tail to match her quirky personality. Celeste loves to drink from the tap, lounge in the sink, and pull thumb tacks from the wall. She is very playful and stubbornly lovable. See her at Missoula Animal Control, 6700 Butler Creek Road.