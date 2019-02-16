Chance LOVES people! The shelter environment doesn't always show his best side, but don't let him fool you: he is an absolute lover. He enjoys snuggling, belly rubs, leash walks, snacking, and really just wants a new best friend to call his own. Chance is just 8 years young, and has been promoted to Senior Partner of the Month by Montana Elder Law who has sponsored his adoption fee. He is selective with dogs and would prefer not to live with cats, but he would make an excellent couch companion and would love to accompany you on nature walks. Come meet this sweet fellow at the Humane Society of Western Montana Wednesday-Friday, 1-6 p.m. or Saturday-Sunday, noon-5 p.m.