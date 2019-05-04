Cheyanne was found as a stray and brought to AniMeals in the winter of 2011. She was adopted shortly thereafter and spent many happy years with her loving papa until he passed. She’s back with us again and looking for her new home where hopefully she can spend the rest of her life. She is a quiet lap kitty that loves attention, will carry on little conversations and watch your favorite shows with you until the wee hours of the morning. Cheyanne also wants to remind you that we have Pasta For Pets coming up at Noodles & Company on May 15 4-9 p.m. 20% of your meal price will be donated to AniMeals.
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
promotion spotlight
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault