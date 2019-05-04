{{featured_button_text}}
Cheyanne

Cheyanne 

Cheyanne was found as a stray and brought to AniMeals in the winter of 2011. She was adopted shortly thereafter and spent many happy years with her loving papa until he passed. She’s back with us again and looking for her new home where hopefully she can spend the rest of her life. She is a quiet lap kitty that loves attention, will carry on little conversations and watch your favorite shows with you until the wee hours of the morning. Cheyanne also wants to remind you that we have Pasta For Pets coming up at Noodles & Company on May 15 4-9 p.m. 20% of your meal price will be donated to AniMeals.  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0