Crawl

For Crawl, life is a catwalk; he is a big, bodacious boy ready to sashay into your heart! This staff favorite gets his daily exercise by strutting around the cat side of the shelter to the catio, making friends along the way. He is a sweet, confident cat who loves playing with the laser pointer, snacking on treats, and lounging at the center of attention. Crawl wants to invite you to a family-friendly adoption event at Comfort Inn University on Saturday, May 25, from noon to 2 pm. Big Dipper Ice Cream will be on site along with adoptable animals and kids’ activities! You can meet Crawl at the Humane Society of Western Montana Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

