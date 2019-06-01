Daisy is a sweet, lovely girl who enjoys being held. Her favorite place to be is your lap. While she will coexist with other cats if she must, Daisy prefers a fellow feline who understands that her space bubble is large. Shortly after arrival to the shelter, Daisy was diagnosed with diabetes, so she has been with one of our expert foster families for several months to help the shelter learn how to best regulate her insulin level. We have learned that in a home with the right (inexpensive) diet and a consistent meal schedule, Daisy does not need the insulin injections often associated with diabetes. Her foster mom reports that she is delightful and becoming more active everyday. Daisy would like to invite you to an adoption event at Roemer's Point S. Join us at 240 E. Broadway in downtown Missoula, on Friday, June 14 at noon to meet your new fur-ever friend! You can also meet Daisy at the Humane Society of Western Montana Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Related Ads
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault