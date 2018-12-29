Try 1 month for 99¢
Delilah

Delilah is a 3-year-old female tricolor Walker Hound mix. She is a very happy dog that loves to play. She's great with kids, cats and dogs. Her favorite game is to play tug with a rope toy, and she enjoys this game with other dogs as much as with people. Delilah believes she has a beautiful voice and regularly wants to share it with anyone within earshot. As a hound, she does have a tendency to let her nose guide her places, but she is also very smart and knows several commands. See Delilah at the Missoula Animal Control, 6700 Butler Creek Rd. 

