This sweet, older gentleman of a cat was found seeking shelter from the brutal winter temperatures of January and February. His ears were frost bitten and he was bone thin when he came to our shelter. It was obvious that he hadn’t eaten in a very long time. How in the world did he survive? He is just about the sweetest cat on the planet and very grateful for the love and affection he craves. He is a lover extraordinaire and would like nothing more than a warm home, a comfortable lap and a food dish that is always full. Dexter wants to remind you that a gift of just $25 will help support the kitties on our Gaia’s Landing Program. Make your donation at animeals.com or send a check to 1700 Rankin St. Missoula, MT 59808.
