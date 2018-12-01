Dez is a fetch professional. She loves romping in the snow, and then lounging on the couch. This 2-year-old loves playing with other dogs and has made lots of pup friends at the shelter. Dez is also great with new human visitors, including kids. Dez would like to say thanks to the Missoula community for helping HSWM make more homes possible for her shelter friends. So far this year, HSWM has found 1,293 homes for pets. You can help by donating to HSWM this giving season. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 1059, Missoula MT 59806 or donations can be made online at myhswm.org/donate. Dez is a smart lady and already knows "sit," "down," "stay," and "drop it," and even stood nicely for a nail trim. This young lady will make the perfect addition to any family. Come meet her during our open hours, Wednesday-Friday from 1 6 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from noon-5 p.m. The Humane Society of Western Montana is located on Highway 93 S., one mile past Blue Mountain Road on the left.