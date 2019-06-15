Dorian Gray was surrendered to us after three years in a loving home. However, his owners moved away and felt he would not be safe at their new home and brought him back to where they knew he would be welcomed. Dorian is very mellow and will walk right up to you to receive his pets. He doesn’t get too close, but just enough to show you are trusted and can pet him. Loud noises, such as a truck driving by or a door closing, will drag his attention away. After the noise is gone, his attention is all yours and he will be waiting patiently for love. He wants to remind you that besides him there are 115 adoptable cats/kittens looking for their forever homes at AniMeals, 1700 Rankin St.
