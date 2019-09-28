Still a kitten at heart, this handsome boy LOVES his toys, likes dogs, exploring new places, catnip and the red dot (all the finer things in life). Transferred from another shelter he is ready for springtime and new beginnings. You always know where you stand with Gary. He doesn’t like to be mauled but when it’s his idea, he likes to snuggle up next to you. He’ll let you know when he wants affection and he will also let you know when he’s done. He’s kind of an independent sort of chap and that’s what makes him so special. See Gary at AniMeals, 1700 Rankin St.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.