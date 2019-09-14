Girlfriend is a very sweet young lady who was transferred to our shelter from across the state. She’s an active girl who loves to be with her people. This smart cookie already knows “sit,” “lie down,” and “spin.” She loves peanut butter, bully sticks, and even cooked green beans! Girlfriend would like to invite you to the 11th annual Canine Classic at Paws Up. On Oct. 6, join the Humane Society of Western Montana as it welcomes two-legged and four-legged competitors. Choose between a two-mile or five-mile walk, a five-mile run, or even a half-marathon through the scenic trails of Paws Up. Then follow your respective noses to a marathon spread of barbecued goodness. You’re also invited to kick off our fur-loving weekend with the Wine & Bitch Dinner on Oct. 5. Dog lovers and their favorite pets won’t want to miss this! Paws Up’s Executive Chef will prepare a custom meal, complete with wine pairings and decadent desserts, as well as tail-wag-worthy gourmet dog treats. While you enjoy dinner, your dog will romp during supervised play time with others in our expansive indoor arena. Register for one or both events at myhswm.org/events/canine-classic. You can meet Girlfriend Wednesday through Friday, 1-6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday noon-5 p.m.
