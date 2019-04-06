Goose is a perfectly-sized and handsome goofball who would love to curl up next to you for cheek rubs and belly scratches. He is very snuggly, attached to his people, and will quickly steal your heart. He would love an active, patient household that loves him for what he is: a big, silly puppy still learning the rules of the human world. He is also very, very smart and loves to train for yummy snacks. Goose recently had surgery to correct an old injury on his elbow. We are looking for a foster home (or adopter) to help Goose while he recovers. He is on strict crate rest but is doing really well for how much he has endured. Email outreach@myhswm.org if you are interested in fostering this special dog.
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Repair
Ad Vault
Ad Vault