Gunner is a well-mannered gentleman who loves squeaky toys, car rides, and being with his people. He is friendly with kids and some dogs, and would do best in a home without cats. He's a good boy who walks nicely on leash, and knows "sit," "down," "come," and "watch kids." Gunner would like to invite you to the 11th annual Canine Classic at Paws Up. On Oct. 6, join us as we welcome two-legged and four-legged competitors. Choose between a two-mile or five-mile walk, a five-mile run, or even a half-marathon through the scenic trails of Paws Up. Then follow your respective noses to a marathon spread of barbecued goodness. Register at myhswm.org/events/canine-classic. You can meet Gunner at the Humane Society of Western Montana Wednesday through Friday, 1-6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday noon-5 p.m.
