JellyBean is ready to be your new best friend. She is friendly and playful, but also enjoys quiet time looking out of the window and napping in dresser drawers. JellyBean loves being spoiled with treats and would love to be the only pet in your home. All adoption fees are half-price through the rest of the year for Missoula County residents! See JellyBean at the Humane Society of Western Montana Wednesday through Friday 1-6 p.m. or Saturday-Sunday noon-5 p.m.
