Kelly is a 3-year-old female German Shepherd. This sweet girl has a ton of affection to give. If you reach down to pet her, she will immediately roll over and show you her belly for tummy rubs. Kelly also loves to play a lumbering game of fetch. She may not be fast, but she'll always bring the ball back. She is a bit camera shy and doesn't like to look at you directly for photo ops. Come meet this plus-size sweetheart today at Missoula Animal Control, 6700 Butler Creek Road.
