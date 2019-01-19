If this little girl was a human she would be carrying a Gucci bag and running an entire household. She walks with the confidence of someone that has been around the block a time or two. At times she is all business…when she has her mind set on something she needs to do, her tail loftily reaches for the sky as she struts her tiny stuff across her condo floor. She likes affection, purrs with abandon and can melt you in an instant when she looks up at you with those liquid eyes and that dreamy little face of hers. She can be adopted under our Gaia’s Landing program. See Lilly at AniMeals, 1700 Rankin St.