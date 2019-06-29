This sweet senior kitty is having a hard time settling in here at the shelter, but don't let her sass fool you. In her previous home Lily was described as a snugly lap cat who likes to spend her days basking in the sunshine. She only wants to be an indoor cat, preferably in a quieter home. She is used to older kids and has previously lived with a large dog. Lily is 9 years old, so she qualifies for our Seniors for Seniors program. Lily would like to invite you to an off-site adoption event on Saturday, July 13. Come to Dairy Queen at 1735 S. Higgins Ave. at noon to meet your new best friend. Thanks to Dairy Queen, all adoption fees at the event will be half off. You can meet Lily Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Humane Society of Western Montanan.
