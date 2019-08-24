Loki is a sweet, gentle, older cat who will steal your heart. This handsome fellow would prefer a home without dogs, and loves taking cat naps on his person’s bed. He’s a lapcat at times, but he also enjoys his independence. Loki is about 7 years old, so he qualifies for the Seniors for Seniors program. Loki would like to invite you to the PetPro Keynote Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Downtown. The Humane Society of Western Montana is pleased to welcome Dave Pauli of the Humane Society of the United States as they keynote presenter for the Annual PetPro Conference. Dave will be discussing how global warming impacts wild and feral animal populations. Dave has devoted over 26 years to proactive and reactive wildlife projects, ranging from animal housing and predator issues, to education and disaster response. His career has ranged from bike-riding wildlife protector at the age of 10, to animal control officer. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at hswmpetpro.eventbrite.com. You can meet Loki Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Related Ads
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault