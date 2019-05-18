This handsome boy was found off Mullan Road by Council Grove State Park. We figure him to be around 12-years-old and he is as sweet as he can be. When you pick him up he nuzzles his head into your neck and purrs with abandon. He has a very pronounced crook in his tail which you can’t see, but you can feel. After his “nose to toes” check up and a trip to the dentist, he is the picture of health. Look out ladies…there’s a new man in town! He is a lover extraordinaire, gets along with all of his roommates and will undoubtedly snuggle his way into your heart. Luca wants to remind you that it’s not too late to sign up your kiddos for AniMeals Kitty Camp going on this June. For more information go to animeals.com/kitty-camp.
promotion spotlight
Wizard moms, presidential moms, humanitarian moms, movie moms ... our quiz will test your trivia versatility!
promotion spotlight
Did it start in the U.S.? Or elsewhere? Who was Anna Jarvis? And where in the world do we get so many of our flowers?
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault