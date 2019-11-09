Lupine is a very outgoing, young dog looking for a mature and active home. She is incredibly smart and has a good understanding of basic manners, including sit, down and shake! Lupine is very loving and snuggly with her people but would like to be your only four-legged companion. Lupine would like to invite you to an off-site adoption event at Denny Menholt University Honda. Starting at noon on Saturday, Nov. 23, you can meet adoptable pets at the Honda showroom, located at 3600 S. Reserve St. The holiday season is approaching, and it’s a great time to welcome the newest member of your family! All pets will go home spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. You can meet Lupine Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Related Ads
Print Ads
Commercial
- Updated