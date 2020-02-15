Maddie learning to play

Meet Maddie! She's one of three kittens that came in together (FeedMe and Maple have already been sponsored). Kittens learn in boot camp how to interact with people; toys are the best way to teach them trust and confidence. AniMeals often gets kittens that have not been around people and they are scared to death of toys. It doesn’t take them very long to learn that interactive toys would be more fun when you are trying sleep at 2 a.m. Soon this cute little girl will have mastered the art of 2 a.m. play time. She will be back from Kitten Boot Camp Tuesday and ready for her new forever home. Is that you? Come see her AniMeals, 1700 Rankin St.