Cats are very resourceful creatures and Majik is a master at the art of survival. She was found breaking into houses looking for food. We don’t know what led to the circumstances she found herself in, and we simply can’t believe no one is looking for her. She is a sweet kitty that keeps to herself, loves treats, and would probably do best in a home where she was the only cat. AniMeals has a lot of kittens looking for their forever homes, the Holiday Food Drive is going on and there will be a Christmas open house at the shelter, 1700 Rankin St., Dec. 2-8. Stop by and meet the newest member of your family.