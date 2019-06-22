Mako is a mature, sweet older gal who enjoys the company of other dogs and cats. She loves tennis balls, hose water, leash walks, and snuggling up with her people. She is looking for a low-key adult home where she can retire and be lavished with attention. Mako is about 12 years old, so she qualifies for the Humane Society of Western Montana's Seniors for Seniors program. You can meet Mako Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
