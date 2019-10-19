Malone came in as a transfer from Animal Control. He was scared and very hard to approach when he first arrived. Malone has since come out of his shell and became a playful and lovable boy. He will come right up to you and lay at your feet just waiting for attention. When you’re sitting on the floor at his level, he will come to you when you motion to do so (such as tapping on the floor beside you). He wants to remind you that AniMeals is selling Butter Braids Dessert Pastries. Contact Kris at the shelter, 406-721-4710, for more information or to start selling on the kitties behalf.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.