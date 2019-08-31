Malone came to Animeals as a transfer from Animal Control. He was scared and very hard to approach when he first arrived. Malone has since come out of his shell and became a playful and lovable boy! He will come right up to you and lay at your feet just waiting for attention. When you’re sitting on the floor at his level, he will come to you when you motion to do so (such as tapping on the floor beside you)! Please share and help this sweet boy find his forever home!
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.