Trying to make it on your own in the middle of a brutal winter is not anyone’s idea of a good time. This sweet kitty came in extremely matted and very skinny at the end of January. She keeps to herself, is very loving and really happy to be warm with a full tummy. She spends most of her day sleeping in her comfy bed and dreams of the time when she will have a family to love her. She will sit on your lap and tell you all about her day, but only if it’s her idea! She’s a cat after all! She can be adopted through AniMeals' Gaia’s Landing program into a quiet home where all of her needs will be taken care of by AniMeals for her lifetime. She also want to remind you that you can enjoy some delicious pasta from Noodles & Company on the 15th and 20% of your meal price will be donated to AniMeals if you mention the fundraiser between 4 and 9 p.m.
Did it start in the U.S.? Or elsewhere? Who was Anna Jarvis? And where in the world do we get so many of our flowers?
With Mother's Day closing in, we wondered which TV mom most closely resembles your own. Take our quiz, and think about how your mom reacts, or would have reacted, to certain situations.
