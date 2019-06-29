This little 11-year-old sweetie came to us when her owner was unable to care for her anymore. She has the softest fur ever which she keeps very well groomed, loves people and will crawl up on your lap for lovin'. Though she’s not a big fan of other cats or small children, she does get along with dogs. Mazy would also like to remind you that you can support our Gaia’s Landing Program by donating $25. For details or to make a donation go to animeals.com/gaias-landing.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Community
Ad Vault
Ad Vault