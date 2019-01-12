This handsome boy is just as sweet as he is beautiful. He loves being petted, will push his head into your hand and blissfully roll over on his back, purring the whole time. He was rescued when he was found getting picked on by the neighborhood bullies. He is a lover, not a fighter, comfortable with who he is, and doesn’t feel the need to prove anything to anyone. He loves people and would fit into any household. God made black cats so that mankind would know the pleasure of petting a panther. Adopt Milo and bring home your own little piece of the jungle. See Milo AniMeals, 1700 Rankin St.