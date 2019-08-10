Molly is an adorable kitty who would love a home where she can spend time indoors snuggled up with her people, and then head outside for hunting and adventures. This senior lady can be a little shy when meeting new people, but once she warms up she never wants to leave your side. Molly has previously lived with other cats and dogs, but is pretty independent. We think this adventurous kitty may love to be a barn cat; we are told she is a great hunter. Molly would like to invite you to the Humane Society of Western Montana's annual Pet Picnic on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. Presented by Denny Menholt University Honda, it’s sure to be a fun event for you, your family, and your dogs. Ninja Mike’s Food Truck will be available for purchase, and there will be family photo shoots, aerial arts performers, and so much fun. DMU is even buying ice cream for all. Join us at the shelter, 5930 Highway 93 South, for this free, family-friendly event. You can meet Molly Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
