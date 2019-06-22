Molly was surrendered by her previous owners. She has a sensitive back end and will let you know it’s uncomfortable when touched. She is reserved, but not shy, and has come a long way branching out from when she was first taken in. She likes her space, but will come to you with excitement to be loved. Molly is a very vocal talker and loves to have her ears scratched, and any sort of pets and love in general. She is very sweet and greatly appreciates any attention she can get. She wants to remind you all that the Dog Days of Summer event is just around the corner. Visit animeals.com to find out more.
