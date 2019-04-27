{{featured_button_text}}
Nala

Nala is a 1½-year-old female Black Mouth Cur. This sweet girl has a ton of energy and would make a great hiking companion. Once she has settled down a bit, Nala has good leash manners and knows several commands. She could use a little training when it comes to socializing with other dogs. If Nala had to choose between receiving your affection and chasing a tennis ball, she'll choose you every time. See Nala at the Missoula Animal Control, 6700 Butler Creek Road. 

