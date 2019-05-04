Newt is a people-oriented, snuggly, mature dog looking for a special person to cuddle up with on the couch. While he can be a bit shy at first, he warms up quickly and then starts to do a wiggly dance and ask for chest scratches. He enjoys leash walks, hiking, and adores joy rides in the car, but does want to be the only pet in his future home where he can have all of the attention for himself. Newt even already knows "sit," "come," and "shake!" Newt wants to invite you to a family-friendly adoption event at Comfort Inn University on Saturday, May 25, from noon to 2 p.m. Big Dipper Ice Cream will be on site along with adoptable animals and kids activities! You can meet Newt at the Humane Society of Western Montana, Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.
Try our quiz to find out what type of vehicle suits you best.
