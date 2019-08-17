Nixie is a smarty pants who loves playing hide and seek and riding in the car. She loves other dogs, snuggling her person, and even graduated from basic manners class with flying colors. Nixie is a busybody who would love some space to play, and she thrives when she has a consistent routine. Nixie would like to invite you to an off-site adoption event at Fresh Market, our August business partner, 800 W. Broadway on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. to meet your new best friend. You can meet Nixie at the Humane Society of Western Montana Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
