After taking care of her litter of pups, Nova is ready to find a home of her own! This social girl would love a fun and active lifestyle. Her favorite thing is making new friends (both two and four-legged)! She has lived with cats in the past and enjoys playing with other dogs. She is one of the many furry friends at the shelter that would love to find a new home for the holidays. All pets will go home spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. You can meet Nova and all of our other available animals at the Humane Society of Western Montana Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m, or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
