This handsome, orange boy was transferred to us from across the state and is ready for his new Missoula home. He enjoys hanging out with his owner snuggled up on the couch but also loved having the chance to spend some time outside. His adoption is sponsored by Spark1. Oboe would like to invite you to the 11th annual Canine Classic at Paws Up. On Oct. 6, join us as we welcome two-legged and four-legged competitors. Choose between a two-mile or five-mile walk, a five-mile run, or even a half-marathon through the scenic trails of Paws Up. Then follow your respective noses to a marathon spread of barbecued goodness. You’re also invited to kick off our fur-loving weekend with the Wine & Bitch Dinner on Oct. 5. Dog lovers and their favorite pets won’t want to miss this. Paws Up’s executive chef will prepare a custom meal, complete with wine pairings and decadent desserts, as well as tail-wag-worthy gourmet dog treats. While you enjoy dinner, your dog will romp during supervised play time with others in our expansive indoor arena. Register for one or both events at myhswm.org/events/canine-classic. You can meet Oboe Wednesday through Friday 1-6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday noon-5 p.m.
