Porkchop and Meowy are searching for a home together. Porkchop is a male black and white tuxedo. Meowy is a black female. They are 1-year-old siblings. Surrendered to our shelter together, they have been very close to one another. Both cats are rather timid with all the action in the cat room, and seek each other out in various hiding places for moral support and snuggling. Porkchop requires a life long prescription diet. They would do best in a quiet, stable home. We're certain that once they settle in, their purrsonalities will shine! See them at Missoula Animal Control, 6700 Butler Creek Road.