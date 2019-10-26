Ozzy is a gentle giant. He is the sweetest boy ever and just wants attention! He will approach you showing that he wants to be petted and trusts you. Ozzy loves to be loved and will give love right back! He shows this love by nuzzling you in the most adorable way as you pet him! Please share and help this sweet boy find his forever home! Ozzy would like you to take a minute to stop by animeals.com/the-bff-project to read about our campaign efforts to learn how to contribute. See Ozzy at AniMeals, 1700 Rankin St.
