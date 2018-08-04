Parker is a 13-year-old male Beagle. As any true hound, Parker loves to wander around with his nose to the ground, ignoring all manner of toys or people. He loves other dogs, but doesn't enjoy rough housing. He's happier hanging out with dogs, rather than wrestling. Parker has a healthy fear of cats and will avoid them at all costs. When he's happy, he'll give you that signature bay that all Beagles are known for. This great old guy is hoping to find himself a retirement home that will appreciate his breed's traits. See Parker at the Missoula Animal Control, 6700 Butler Creek Road.