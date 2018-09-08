They came in as kittens, bonded in the shelter, and were adopted together. Back with us again, we are really hoping that their next home is forever. Pip, the dilute calico, is just about as sweet as they come, has an incredibly soft coat, and loves her feather toys. Garrison (her BFF) is confident, outgoing and very comfortable with life in general. All is right in Pip’s world when she has her Garrison beside her, because as you know, it’s not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters. See them at AniMeals, 1700 Rankin St.