Ramzi is looking for a new best friend. While he is very bashful at first, when he warms up he is an attentive, smart, oversized lap dog that will follow you around like a puppy. Ramzi needs an adult-only family that understands cattle dog boundaries and their quirks. He enjoys the company of other dogs, even the little guys. He's already familiar with "sit," recall, and — most importantly — "go eat!" He is an absolute pro at fetch and was even previously crate trained. Ramzi would like to invite you to an off-site adoption event on Saturday, July 13. Come to Dairy Queen at 1735 S. Higgins Ave. at noon to meet your new best friend. Thanks to Dairy Queen, all adoption fees at the event will be half off. You can meet Ramzi at the Humane Society of Western Montana Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
