Riley is a mature, sweet dog who loves car rides and belly rubs. Although he would prefer an adult-only home, he loves playing with cats and some dogs. This smart, loyal dog is looking for his new best friend and would be a great companion for your next road trip. Riley would like to invite you to the Humane Society of Western Montana's annual meeting and picnic on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be food, beverages, entertainment, and fun for all, followed by the annual meeting at the shelter, 5930 Highway 93 S. Bring your dogs, we’d love to meet them. You can meet Riley Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
