Sammy welcomes you with a meow and will stroll right up to you. His kind blue eyes reflect his personality perfectly. This sweet boy loves attention more than anything else. He will circle around you to nuzzle, give you kisses, and even stand on your shoulders and give you the best hug! Sammy is very playful and will be happy to play with you. When you give him all this attention, he can’t help but to drool! Please share and help this sweet boy find his forever home! See Sammy at AniMeals, 1700 Rankin St.
