Scooby is the sweetest and is ready to greet you as you walk by. He waits for you to pet him and then he’ll want to be next to you from there on. Scooby loves his attention but doesn’t feel the need to be up in your face to get it. He is very mellow and lets you pet him, but may get distracted with loud noises nearby. Scooby is very loving and humble so he doesn’t insist on being the center of attention all the time. See him at AniMeals, 1700 Rankin St.
