Scout is a sweet, mellow dog looking for a quiet place to call home. He is an expert couch potato, and overall a low maintenance dog, but due to his anxiety about other animals he does need to be only pet in his new home. Scout is very sensitive to sounds and can be anxious when there is a lot of noise and activity, but he is calm and relaxed in a quiet home. Scout loves to fetch and prefers leash walks to off-leash hikes, so exercise is not a huge priority for him. He will be a great dog for someone who is more interested in staying home than going on long adventures or family gatherings — he really is a homebody. Scout is also available for a trial foster for an interested adopter, and his adoption fee has been sponsored by Big Sky Brewing Company. Please email paws@myhswm.org to learn more about this special guy.