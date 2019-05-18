{{featured_button_text}}
Shannon is an intelligent spitfire that would love to go on adventures or snuggle up with you to watch some television. She whelped an adorable litter of puppies here at the Humane Society of Western Montana, and now she's ready to be the center of attention in a new home. Because she can sometimes be a bit on the sassy side, she would prefer to live in an adult-only home as the only pet. (After all, she's had enough kids in her life the past eight weeks!) This smarty pants already knows "sit," "touch," and is working on loose-leash walking with our behavior team. We're not sure what breeds Shannon might be, but she sure acts like a clever herding breed mix. She can be a bit pushy in order to get what she wants, but people experienced with herding breeds will appreciate her intelligence and personality. Her adoption comes with a complimentary package of private lessons with one of our certified trainers. Shannon wants to invite you to a family-friendly adoption event at Comfort Inn University on Saturday, May 25, from noon to 2 pm. Big Dipper Ice Cream will be on site along with adoptable animals and kids’ activities. Email paws@myhswm.org to learn more about Shannon.

